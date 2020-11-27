Harlingen, Texas - Hilda Garcia Rendon, 56, passed peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born to Santos Garcia, Sr. and Maria Longoria Garcia on August 10, 1964 in El Capote, Tamps., Mexico.
Hilda graduated from Texas Southmost College with an Associates of Applied Sciences in Accounting. She also received an Associates in Liberal Arts, a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Management degree, and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Brownsville. She was a Registered Texas School Business Administrator and, at the time of her death, served as Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. She dedicated over 30 years to the profession.
In her leisure time, Hilda enjoyed shopping and spending weekends on the beach with her husband, Arturo.
Left to treasure her memory are her husband, Arturo Rendon; daughters, Samantha Victoria Rendon (Juan Villa) and Alyssa Nicole Rendon (Christina Davenport); granddaughter, Khloe Victoria Vasquez; brothers, Senovio "Sam" Garcia (Nancy), Osvaldo Garcia, Adriel (Mary) Garcia, Santos Garcia, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hilda was preceded in death by her brother Misael "Smiley" Garcia.
The Rendon family will receive friends and relatives Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Friday evening. The Rite of Committal and interment will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Senovio "Sam" Garcia, Adriel Garcia, Osvaldo Garcia, Santos Garcia, Jr., Luis Rendon, and Robert Rendon. Honorary pallbearers are Seth Garcia, Christopher Garcia, and Brandon Garcia.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
All guests must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while visiting the funeral home.