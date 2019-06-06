Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
(956) 361-9192
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
View Map
Holda Leal "Corina" Farias


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Holda Leal "Corina" Farias Obituary
San Benito - Holda "Corina" Leal Farias, 81, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Corina was born in San Benito on July 1, 1937 to Juan G. Leal & Refugia T. Leal. She was a devout Catholic all of her life, a lifelong parishioner of St. Ignacio de Loyola Catholic Church, and a dedicated member of the Guadalupana Society.

Holda "Corina" received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Pan American University in Edinburg, TX and Master's degree in Education from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, TX.

Mrs. Farias to her former students, Holda "Corina" expressed on many occasions what a joy, honor and privilege it was to work with children. She loved being a professional educator, dedicating 55 years of her life as an elementary school teacher with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District and the Brownsville Independent School District.

Her greatest passion was spending time with her five grandsons and creating wonderful memories with her family. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 59 years, Arnoldo Farias, Sr., a loving mother to her three children, and a devoted grandmother to her five grandsons. Holda "Corina" will be missed and will live in our hearts forever.

Holda "Corina" was preceded in death by her parents, Juan G. Leal & Refugia T. Leal and her siblings, Joseph T. Leal, Juanita T. Salas, Juanita Ruiz de Velasco, and Rosana Harris.

Left to treasure her memory are her husband Arnoldo Farias, Sr.; children Anna Marivel Farias, Arnoldo (Herlinda) Farias, Jr., and Holda Minerva (Eduardo) Saldana; grandchildren, Gerardo A Farias, Eduardo A. Saldana, Rafael A. Farias, Cristian D. Saldana and Ariel F. Saldana.

The Farias family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Thursday evening at 7 o'clock, Fr. Raul Salas, OMI, Officiant. On Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Fr. Raul Salas, OMI, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Gerardo A. Farias, Rene Salas, John Harris, Carlos Ruiz de Velasco, David Farias, and Eduardo Saldana. Honorary pallbearers are Rolando Salas, Eduardo A. Saldana, Cristian D. Saldana, Rafael A. Farias, and Ariel F. Saldana.

Special thanks to all the staff of the Brownsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their tender, loving care and compassion in Holda's time of need.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 6, 2019
