Harlingen - Ida Q. Lucio, 86, entered into rest on August 24, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas. Ida was born on June 29, 1934 in Harlingen to parents, Antonio and Petra Quintanilla.Ida is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ramiro Lucio; 3 children, Ramiro Lucio, Jr., Yolanda Lucio and Tony Lucio; 4 grandchildren, David Jonathan Lucio, Kramer John Lucio, David Anthony Saldivar and Reagan Tucker Lucio; 2 great-grandchildren, Mia Lucio and Mila Lucio and sister, Martha Palomo.Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at Rudy Garza Funeral Home, from 12:00PM to 9:00PM, with a prayer service at 7PM. Funeral will depart Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:30PM from Rudy Garza Funeral Home for a 3:00PM service at Primera Iglesia Bautista and will be followed by a Graveside service at 4:00PM at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.