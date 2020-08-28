1/1
Ida Q. Lucio
1934 - 2020
Harlingen - Ida Quintanilla Lucio, 86, of Harlingen, Texas met her heavenly father on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born June 29, 1934 in Harlingen to Antonio and Petra Quintanilla.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ramiro Lucio; two sons Ramiro Jr., Tony and daughter Yolanda; four grandsons, David Jonathan Lucio, Kramer John Lucio, Raegan Tucker Lucio and David Anthony Saldivar; two great granddaughters Mia and Mila Lucio; and sister, Martha Palomo of Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Visitation will be held from 12:00PM to 9:00PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel of Peace with a prayer service to be held at 7:00PM. Pallbearers will be: David Jonathan Lucio, Kramer John Lucio, Raegan Tucker Lucio, David Anthony Saldivar, Raul Sanchez and Abel Quintanilla, Jr. Funeral will depart Rudy Garza Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:30PM for a 3:00PM church service at Primera Iglesia Bautista with Pastor Robert Rodriguez officiating. Church service will then by followed by a 4:00PM burial at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
