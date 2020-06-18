San Benito - Idalia Garcia Montalvo, 90, passed away on June 11, 2020. She was born in San Benito, Texas on August 15, 1929 to Alfredo & Anatascia Garcia.
Idalia was co-owner of Montalvo's Lumber Company. She enjoyed reading, dancing, shopping and was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alfredo R. Montalvo, Jr., her parents Alfredo & Anatascia Garcia, and her grandson Ryan Anthony Montalvo.
Left to cherish her memory will be her children: Teresa (Gary) Armer of Baytown, Texas, Edward Montalvo of Taylor, Texas and David Montalvo of Stafford, Texas; granddaughter Myrsine (Chad) Howard and great grandchildren Blake Edwards, Alyssa Edwards, Austin Howard of Needville, Texas; Granddaughter Amanda Montalvo (Sammy DeLuna) and great grandchildren Izaiyuh Nava, Aubrey DeLuna, Mariah Trejo of Houston, Texas. Krystal Gonzalez and her son Nicholas Gonzalez of Houston, Texas. She is survived by her sister Mila
Salinas, San Benito. Texas and her sister Norma Aten, Dallas, Texas.
Special Thank you to Encompass Hospice of Houston, Texas all their caregivers and staff. Special Thank you to Brian & Becky Fortman, Homewatch Caregivers, Sugar Land, Texas to all the caregivers and staff. A very Special Thanks to Shalise Thomas who cared for Idalia for several years.
Visitation will on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at San Benito Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joe Salinas of Austin, TX., Armando Ramirez of Harlingen, TX, Howard Williams of Houston, TX, Ernie Lozano of Houston, TX, Chris Chimelak of Houston, TX, Renee Montalvo, Jr. of San Benito, TX. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Aten of Dallas, TX, Robert Montalvo of San Benito, TX, and Isequel Cortez of San Benito, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 18, 2020.