San Antonio - Ignacio Garza Jr., 72, of Harlingen, Texas, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
After a lifelong profession in welding, Ignacio retired and settled in Kingsville, Texas. Here he bought a small piece of land and enjoyed living the ranch life.
He is preceded in death by his wife Omega Rodriguez and his parents, Ignacio Garza Sr. and Josefa Perez He is survived by his children: Ignacio Garza III(Grace), Ralph Garza, Terry Grossman(Doug), Sonya Moeller(James), Jaime Garza, Monica Garza, Mario Garza, 13 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, as well as his siblings; Antonio Velasquez Perez, Eduardo Munoz Perez, Ruben Ugalde Perez, Laurentina Garza Gaytan, Irene Santiago Martinez, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Embrace Hospice, Nurses Jorge Carrizales, Mitch Moreno, and Ms. Mary Teasley for making our father's final journey as comfortable as possible.
And finally, a very special thanks to Tonia Sierra and Jonathan Perez. Your tender care and patience with our father helped bring him happiness in his final weeks here. We will always be grateful for your selfless love.
Pallbearers: Jaime Garza, Mario Garza, Ralph Garza, Ignacio Garza, James Moeller, Jonathan Perez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Thursday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Harlingen-Combes Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. You may leave condolences at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 2, 2019