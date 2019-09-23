|
|
Ileana Ednora Saenz Atkinson, age 78, went to the Lord's heavenly kingdom September 21, 2019 at VBMC surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 14, 1940 in Rio Grande City, TX to Mr. and Mrs. Hilario Saenz Jr. and Emilia Margarita Sheeran Saenz. She was one of six siblings. Ileana was born and raised in Rio Grande and San Isidro area. She moved to Rio Hondo after marrying her husband Raul and was a longtime educator. She was a strong advocate in education and held a bachelor's and master's degree. The school districts she taught at were in Los Fresnos, Brownsville and she retired from Rio Hondo I.S.D., after many years of faithful service toward her profession. Some of her favorite activities were arts and crafts, embroidery, reading, sewing, and solving crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy in life was being blessed with her three children, six grandchildren and great grand daughter. Her entire family were the love of her life.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory, her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Raul D. Atkinson, Son, Douglas R. Atkinson (Velma), Deborah R. Atkinson Rivas (Wence) and Darrell G. Atkinson (Lisa), six grandchildren, Samantha, Bethany, Danielle, Ethan and Jake Atkinson, and Victoria Lichtenberger; 1 great grand daughter, Madelyn Escobedo; two sisters, Emilia Gonzales, Rosemary Wells and brother, Hilario Saenz III. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Ileana is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Nelda Lopez and her brother, Cesar Saenz.
Visitation is scheduled to be held Monday September 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Monday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Helen's Catholic Church, Rio Hondo with Fr. Salvador as celebrant. Interment will follow to Mont-Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Douglas Atkinson, Darrell Atkinson, Ethan Atkinson, Wence Rivas, Kenneth Landrum and Hilario Saenz IV.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. You may leave condolences at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 23, 2019