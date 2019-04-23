La Feria - Imelda Concepcion Gonzalez, 77 went to be with the Lord at her residence in La Feria on Sunday, April 21, 2019. A native of San Diego, TX she had resided in La Feria for the past 47 years. She worked in the medical field most of her life. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Schoenstatt movement and director of rosary campaign in the South Texas regions.



She is preceded in death by her mother Gregoria R. Molina, her father Pedro G. Gallegos. Jr., her second mom Josefa Cerda Gallegos and a daughter Eva Salinas.



Her survivors include a daughter Elvira (Ramon) Gonzalez; a son Luis Roel Salinas; 3 grandchildren Imelda Michelle Gonzalez, Ramon Gonzalez, III and Ricky L. Gonzalez; 8 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; siblings Rosalinda Molina of San Diego, TX, Lucy Gallegos of Robstown, Hector Daniel (Mary Alice) Gallegos of Robstown and Joel (Sandy) Gallegos of Round Rock, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-9:00pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Another rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, TX. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church with burial to follow at San Diego Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Pete Gallegos, Joel Gallegos, Jr., Cesar Joel Cuellar, Trey Molina, Rick Molina and Joe Michael Salinas. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan A. Trevino, Ramon Gonzalez, IV and Michael A. Cantu.



The family would like to publicly thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the 4th floor-South Tower and to Kindred Hospice.