Harlingen - Ines Campos Rey, age 80, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019. Inez was born January 21, 1939 to Felicitas Ruiz and Juan Campos.



Mom loved to dance, travel, have fun, and enjoy life, but mostly, she felt best and blessed surrounded by her children, extended family and friends. She was a loving person always willing to help and support. She always encouraged us to do our best and to always be better, and this was her biggest legacy to us.



Ines is survived by; son Alfonso Rey; son Sergio Rey (Dariela Guevara); daughter Ana Lila Williams (David); and son Javier Rey (Amanda L. Munivez); brother Jose Guadalupe Campos Ruiz, sister Maria Del Socorro Campos De Degollado (Ruben); grandson Sergio Antonio Rey, granddaughter Ashleigh Anne Rey-Cook, granddaughter Andrea Denise Rey and granddaughter Ayla Brielle Rey. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews; Ruben M. Degollado (Martina), Juan Carlos Degollado, Gabriel Degollado (Maria), Raul Degollado (Celena), Maria Alejandra Arvizu (Norverto Arvizu), Jose Alfredo Degollado (Mary), Virgina Tristan (George Tristan), and various nieces and nephews, but especially her birthday sister, Jessica Degollado Atkinson.



Ines was preceded in death by; mother Felicitas Ruiz and father Juan Campos; brother Juan Guadalupe "Chito" Campos Ruiz and nephew Gabriel Degollado Jr.



Visitation will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on Friday March 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm - 12:00 am. Funeral Service will be held at Queen of Peace Church on March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am burial to proceed to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 29, 2019