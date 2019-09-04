|
|
Harlingen, TX - Irene Adair Grissom from Harlingen, TX passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 82. She died surrounded by family at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
She was born on August 7, 1937 in La Feria, TX. Irene was the daughter of Zelma Irene Damewood and Walter Floyd Voorhes. She had five siblings: Lewis Voorhes, Henry Voorhes, Doris Clark, Margaret Wright and Doreen Pigott. She worked for the Harlingen ISD at Dishman Elementary as the cafeteria manager for 31 years. Afterwards Irene volunteered at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Texas Air Museum, several libraries and multiple nursing home music ministries.
She is survived by son William Adair and wife Heather of Conroe, TX, daughter Shari Adair Fontenot of Round Rock, TX, grandchildren Stephanie Kirtland and husband Chris, Amanda Adair and husband Jason, Robert Freas, Megan Adair, Davin Fontenot, Brielle Fontenot, great grandchildren Ashlynn Adair, Christian Townsend, Madison Adair, Clayton Kirtland, Luke Kirtland, Madalyn Kirtland and Avery Adair, stepdaughters Shanda Grissom, Robin Migl and Misty Grissom, sister Doreen Pigott and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Irene is preceded in death by her mother Zelma Voorhes, first husband of 42 years Clarence Adair, second husband of 12 years William Grissom, son James Adair, daughter-in-law Risa Adair, grandson James Lee Adair, sisters Doris Clark and Margaret Wright, and brothers Lewis Voorhes and Henry Voorhes.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Combes. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 4, 2019