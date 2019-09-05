Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Combes, TX
Irene Adair Grissom

Irene Adair Grissom Obituary
Harlingen - Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Combes. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 5, 2019
