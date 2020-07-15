Harlingen - Irene Louise Glass, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in her sleep.
Irene was born July 25, 1939, in Olathe Kansas, to Charles and Cleata Mae Ruth. They lived in Olathe, Kansas, until the passing of her father at age 2, which lead her mother to move the entire family to Texas. She married her husband, the love of her life, Edward James Glass, on January 7, 1956 and they made their home in San Antonio Texas. The family then moved to Harlingen, Texas in 1967 and raised three children. She was the backbone of the family and worked very hard to provide a loving and caring home for her husband and children. Ed and Irene Glass opened up their first business of Ed Glass Auto Supply in 1971 and they continued to prosper with numerous businesses of which she managed all the financial affairs for up to four businesses simultaneously. Her happiness was based on the success of her children and her pride was based on her success as a business-woman.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles Ruth Jr. and James Denning, and sister Shirley Johnson. The survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Edward James Glass; sons and wives, Terry and Esperanza Glass and David and Victoria Glass; and daughter Linda Glass. Her grandchildren who were dear to her heart include Nathaniel Glass, Derek McNabb, Thomas Gilliam, Benjamin Glass, and Alexandra Wilkerson. She was blessed with a multitude of friends and coworkers throughout her life, and she enjoyed helping others with love and respect.
Given the current safety and health concerns, the funeral will be attended by immediate family members only. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas and masks and social distancing are mandatory.
Prayer for Faith
Help me, my God, to keep the faith....As you would have me do ....And firstof all, in everything....To keep my faith in You....Then help me, God, to do the same....With neighbors everywhere....as we should trust each other now....With true and loving care.... And when I am despondent, God....And mentally at sea....Give me the strength I need, to have....Some confidence in me .... Let not my faith grow feeble, nor.... My soul give up its fight....To overcome my failures, and....be worthy in Your sight...And should You will some tragedy....And I am brought to grief....as I may fail to understand....Please help my unbelief.
