Irene S. Zuniga
1934 - 2020
Harlingen - Irene S. Zuniga, 86, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born April 5, 1934 to Hermenejildo and Castula Sosa. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Zuniga, Jr.; a sister, Guadalupe Pena; and brothers, Hilario, Herman, and Edelmiro Sosa. Irene is survived by her loving family: her beloved pet, Jackie; children, Oralia Tanner, Joe Zuniga, III (Julie), and Rolando Zuniga. Also surviving her are grandchildren, Jason Tanner (Melissa), Kimberly Zuniga, Jennifer Tanner; great grandson, Brandon Tanner; and a sister, Lydia S. De La Rosa. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
