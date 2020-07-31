Harlingen, TX - Irene Villarreal, age 93, passed on to be with the Lord Tuesday night on July 28, 2020. She was a native of Harlingen born October 20, 1926 the daughter of Manuel Villarreal and Julia Gonzalez. She was one of four children from that holy union. Irene was a loving lady, who cared for everyone. Irene worked for the Texas State Chest Hospital for many years. She was also a successful representative for Avon Co. for 45 years, where she received many awards for her hard work and dedication.She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Maria Luisa Tena.She is survived by to cherish her beautiful memory her brother, Rogelio G. Villarreal of Harlingen and sister, Rebecca Martinez of Monterrey, N.L., Mexico. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm Friday evening. Chapel Service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Fr. Ernesto Medina as celebrant. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.