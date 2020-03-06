|
Raymondville - Our precious Mother, Irene Leyendecker Wetegrove, age 91, of Raymondville, Texas passed into God's eternal grace on March 2, 2020. She was born in Laredo, Texas on September 26, 1928 to Frank Johnston Groesbeeck and Irene Buehlar Leyendecker.
Irene attended Laredo Martin High School and went on to graduate from the University of Texas John Sealy College of Nursing in Galveston, Texas in 1948. Irene worked as a surgical nurse for a few years before marrying. She married Charles William Wetegrove on April 16, 1952 in Laredo, and the ceremony was officiated by the Most Reverend Bishop Mariano Garriaga of Corpus Christi, Texas. Irene and Charles lived in Chicago for two years before settling in Raymondville, Texas in 1954. It was there they started their produce business, attended St. Anthony's Catholic Church, and raised their ten children.
Irene was a faithful servant of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, serving as Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Sunday School teacher, CCD Coordinator, and a member of the Altar Society and the KJZT, as well as coordinating community weddings and funerals. She was very giving of her time and was dedicated to serving others. Irene lived out her faith in her daily life and was a wonderful role model to her children and grandchildren by giving and doing for others.
Irene enjoyed cooking, painting, reading, gardening, and genealogy, and she was fluent in Spanish. She was kind and humble and had a great sense of wisdom and an aura of spiritualness about her. A life-long learner and student of the Catholic faith, she was continually enriching herself with God's teachings and lessons through readings and daily devotions. Irene was also a member of various genealogical societies including: The Daughters of the American Revolution, The Daughters of the Texas Revolution, National Society of the Dames of the Magna Charta, The Colonial Order of the Crown, The Americans of Royal Descent, and The Order of Washington.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Gloria Kelso, her husband Charles, and her son, Paul. She is survived by her brother, Frank Groesbeeck, Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico and her nine children, Gloria (Geoffrey) Allen of Dallas; Anne Wetegrove of Edinburg; Charles, Jr. (Zoya) of San Antonio; Cathy (Dale) Gurr of Ohio; Mary Wetegrove of Frisco; Chris Wetegrove of Raymondville, Tom Wetegrove of Harlingen, Dan Wetegrove of Raymondville, and Frank (Tamara) Wetegrove of San Antonio. Irene is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Iva Spooner and the Eucharistic Ministers of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Irene's special angels.
Viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. A Rosary service will be held on Friday, March 6th at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Raymondville. The family will be available between 5:00 and 7:00 prior to Irene's Rosary.
The funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 7th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Raymondville. Internment will immediately follow at Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.
All nine children will serve as their Mother's pallbearers.
Our family asks that all who knew Irene to please remember her in life as well as in death, with their prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests an offering be made in Irene's name to Catholic Charities - https://www.catholiccharitiesrgv.org/Donations.aspx
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 6, 2020