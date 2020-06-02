Irma R. Cantu
1960 - 2020
Lasara - Irma R. Cantu, 59, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence in Lasara, Texas. She was born on August 20, 1960 in Edinburg, Texas to Jose Rodriguez and Maria Puente Rodriguez.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Rene Rodriguez, mother-in-law, Maria Cantu, and nephews, Rio Cantu, Juan Villarreal, and Gilbert Villarreal. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Rodolfo "Rudy" Cantu, father-in-law, Juan Cantu, daughters, Jennifer Cantu, Stacy (Joey) Pawlik, and Julissa Cantu, brothers, Jose (Socorro) Rodriguez, Hector Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Rodolfo Rodriguez, David (Norma) Rodriguez, and Ricardo (Tracy) Rodriguez, sisters, Ofelia Villarreal, Olga (Gilbert) Garza, Yolanda (Tereso) Jasso, Rosalinda Rodriguez, Irene (Joe) Vera, and Mary Alice Rodriguez, brother and sisters-in-law, Johnny (Blanca) Cantu, Yole Cantu, and Yvette Cantu, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M. and will resume today, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. till 9:00 P.M. with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Raymondville, Texas. A chapel service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral procession will lead to her final place of rest in the Lasara Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - Raymondville
1157 W Hidalgo Ave.
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-0600
1 entry
June 2, 2020
RIP Tía Irma. I remember your visits when living in Austin and how much we would laugh. Say hi to grandma, grandpa, René, my dad, June, and brothers, Johnny and Gilbert. My mother, Ofelia, adored you and loved having you as a sister. I extend my sincerest condolences to Tío Rudy, cousins, Jennifer, Stacy and Julissa for the loss of a special person.
Aar&#243;n Villarreal
Family
