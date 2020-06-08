San Benito - Irma Resendez Zamora 64 passed away in Birmingham, Alabama on June 1, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1955 in San Benito, Texas to Juan & Josefa Resendez.
Irma was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, cooking, and a puzzle solver.
She was preceded in death by her parents Juan & Josefa Resendez and brother Gilberto Resendez.
Left to cherish her memory will be her children Corina Zamora (Hector Gomez), John Gabriel (Marivel H.) Zamora, Robert Zamora (Stephanie Cantu), Jennifer Zamora (Alfredo Garza), Irma Linda Briseno (Rene A. Briseno), and Lorena Falcon (Tolentino Falcon); grandchildren: Rebecca J. Zamora, Ramanda N. Rodriguez, Judie A. Rodriguez, George A. Gomez, Lionel R. Gomez, Anselmo G. Gomez, Joana G. Zamora, John G. Zamora, Jr., Jasmine Zamora, Jennifer Zamora, Robert Zamora, Damien M. Garza, Alfredo Garza III, Vivian Garza, Julissa Garza, Domonique A. Zamora, Brittany A. Zamora, Justin Zamora, Rene A. Briseno, Jr., Katelyn D. Briseno, Kimberly D. Briseno, Trey Falcon, Jaiden Falcon, Jacob Falcon, and Sierra Herrera; and 20 great grandchildren. Her siblings Juanita Resendez Vasquez, Raul Resendez, Ruben Resendez, Olivia Resendez Martinez, and Gloria Resendez Gil; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Zamora family will be receiving relatives and friends on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ruben Resendez, Marc Resendez, Damien M. Garza, George A. Gomez, John G. Zamora, and Rene A. Briseno, Jr. Honorary Pallbearer will be Michael Martinez
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.992 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
For guest and staff member safety, everyone is required to wear a facial covering while inside the funeral home.
For guest and staff member safety, everyone is required to wear a facial covering while inside the funeral home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 8, 2020.