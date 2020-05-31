Harlingen - Isabel Charles, 67, of Harlingen entered Heaven's Gate on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Isabel is preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Martha Charles, her sister Rosalinda Charles and brothers Reyes and Peter Charles.She is survived by her adored children Jose (Laura) Torres, Charlene Lysabeth Torres, Rogelio "Chuck" (Eneida) Torres and her cherished grandsons Joey L. (Danielle), Joshua L. and Joseph L. Torres. Her loving siblings Pauline Garza (+Ernesto), Raul (Lupita) Charles, Rafael (Denise) Charles, Connie (Ramiro) Ramirez, Eloisa Charles, Marty Charles, Esther Gonzalez, Javier (Yolanda) Charles, Juan Jose (Francis) Charles.Isabel was a 1973 Harlingen High School graduate, married her high school sweetheart and became a mother. She valued her education and was determined to attend college. She juggled both motherhood and being a student at the University of Texas Pan American in Edinburg and Texas State Technical Institute in Harlingen. She graduated with a degree in Computerized Book Keeping and sought her first job. Devine intervention led her to Rudy Funeral Home in 1988 where she remained a loyal and devoted employee until her retirement. Her hard work and perseverance was observed and instilled in her children and grandchildren. She continuously encouraged and expected them to challenge themselves and was their biggest cheerleader. "Grandma Belle" will be dearly missed.Visitation will begin Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 with a chapel service at 10:00 AM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.