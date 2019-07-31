|
|
San Benito, TX - Isabel M. Garcia, 102, fell asleep and passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at her residence in San Benito. Isabel lived her life to the fullest with her family and God as the most important things in her life. She worked hard her entire life to help take care of her children and husband.
To all her grandkids she was known as "Grandma Bel". She enjoyed cooking for her children, their families and friends, nothing made her happier than having family around. She also loved gardening and playing chalupa.
Mom, although you are no longer with us, you will always be in our hearts and in our thoughts. Thank you for teaching us how to love, forgive, respect and to always have hope and God in or lives. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Isabel is preceded in death by her husband, Julian A. Garcia; her parents, Felipe Mena and Innocente Chapa Mena; her daughter, Bertha de los Santos; son, Abel Garcia; sisters, Francisca Mena Garcia and Maria Mena Maldonado; and her brothers, Jose Mena, Felipe Mena, and Rafael Mena.
Left on earth to cherish her memory are her daughters, Blanca (Cris) Silva and Nora (Raul+) Ramirez; her 9 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren; 1 sister, Hilaria M. Villarreal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in San Benito, Texas at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons, John Silva, Cris Silva III, Raul Ramirez III, and Robert de los Santos Jr.; and 2 great grandsons, Aiden Silva and Julian Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers are her great grandchildren, Gabriel Vasquez, Victoria Vasquez, Brianna Silva, John Silva Jr., Isabella Vasquez, and Joshua Vasquez.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 31, 2019