Santa Rosa - Isabel Zamarripa , 84, of Santa Rosa, TX, beloved mother, grandmother , great grandmother, sister and aunt entered into the glory of eternal life on Thursday, October 30, 2020 at the Harlingen Medical Center surrounded by her family. Isabel was born on February 15, 1936 in Cerralvo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Felicitas Benavidez-Gonzalez and Luz Quintanilla-Arismendez.Isabel was a spiritual woman of faith who loved to attend services at the St. Mary Catholic Church. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her beloved children, grandchildren, great granchildren, making quilts, making crochet doily, and gardening. Isabel will be remembered and be greatly missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.Isabel is survived by her daughter, Zenia (Antonio), her sons, Luz Antonio (Norma), Roberto (Mindy), Ruben (Mary) and Rudy. Isabel is also survivied by her fifteen grandchildren and four great children.Visitation will be held on November 2, 2020 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held on November 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home burial to proceed to Restlawn Memorial Park.