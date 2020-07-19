1/1
Isaias Romelo Garcia
2002 - 2020
Harlingen - Isaias Romelo Garcia, 17, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas after fighting a courageous battle to brain cancer.

He was born on October 15, 2002 in Jackson, Mississippi to Jose Garcia Martinez & Yvonne Rodriguez. He was currently attending Santa Rosa High School. Isaias was a gamer who loved to play Fortnite & Minecraft, he enjoyed Anime, and he liked hanging out with his siblings. He especially liked to make people smile by playing pranks or telling jokes even if he was having a bad day. Isaias was a wonderful loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, & friend to many who will be greatly missed.

Isaias leaves behind to cherish his beautiful memory, his loving parents, Yvonne Rodriguez & Jose Garcia Martinez; siblings, Jose Garcia Jr., Juan Escobedo, Anayeli Escobedo, & Natasha Escobedo; maternal grandparents, Laura Rodriguez & Eleazar Rivera; aunts & uncles, Priscilla Rodriguez, Angela Rivera, Tanya Rivera, Linda Ann Rivera, Eleazar Tamayo, & Eleazar Rivera Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, & many friends who will dearly miss him.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery in Los Indios.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
