Isidoro Moreno
1953 - 2020
Isidoro "Izzy" Moreno, 67, peacefully passed at his ranch on October 18, 2020. He was born in San Benito, Texas on January 8, 1953 to the late Isidoro Moreno, Sr. and Minerva Gonzales Moreno.

After high school graduation, Isidoro attended trade school and became a certified machinist. He used his training, skills, and experience as a valued employee of the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) where he worked for more than 45 years.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Isidoro enjoyed hunting and camping. He was also a boxing fanatic and loved his Dallas Cowboys.

Isidoro was preceded in death by his parents, Isidoro Moreno, Sr. and Minerva G. Moreno.

Left to treasure his memory are Isidoro's wife, Ana Maria Moreno; children, Anthony Rocky Moreno and Esther Nicole Moreno; grandchildren; Michael Anthony Salazar, Mia Rae Salazar, Aiden Anthony Moreno, Joshua "Cookie" Orion Escobedo, Allyana Delilah Escobedo; great-grandson, Joseph Carrizales; siblings, Mela Moreno, Jaime Moreno, Gloria Moreno, Isabel Moreno, and John Moreno.

The Moreno family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. Isidoro will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Anthony Rocky Moreno, Aiden Anthony Moreno, John Moreno, Michael Anthony Salazar, Joshua Orion Escobedo, and Jaime Moreno.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.

All guests must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while visiting the funeral home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
