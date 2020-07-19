1/1
Isidro B. "Chio" Garcia
1943 - 2020
Harlingen - Isidro Garcia-Botello, 76, was called home by the Lord Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born August 13, 1943 to Vidal and Victoria Garcia whom have predeceased him. Chio is also preceded in death by sisters, Josefina and Julia; and brothers, Cirildo, Polo, Pablo and Juan. Left behind to cherish his loving memory are his children, Isidro, Jr. (Emma), Letty (Raymond) De Los Santos, Vidal, Belinda, Rebecca (Charles) Felipa, Victor (Juanita), Ruby (Jesus) Vallejo, Victoria (Juan) Fragoso; 23 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Lupe (Cruz) Sauceda, Estella Garcia, and Maggie (Rey) Hernandez.

A funeral procession will gather at Rudy Garza Funeral Home parking lot at 10:30AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 for departure to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery for a Graveside Service at 11:00AM.

Due to Covid 19 crisis, please remain by your cars at the cemetery and wear your mask.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
