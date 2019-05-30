Harlingen - Isidro B. Mendoza, 89 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1930 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Luciana Barron Mendoza and Cleotilde Mendoza. Isidro is also preceded in death by his son in law Anselmo Lopez and his dear cousins Margarito, Otilia, Felipe and Raul Mendoza.



Isidro was A member of Los Guadalupanos- Queen of Peace Parish. His passion as a self taught violinist he gave his service to God through his music to Queen of Peace, St. Anthony and Assumption Catholic Church. He played with Mariachi Imperial for a number of years and was co-founder of Groupo Americanto and El 3RIO Tierra Mestiza. He was a passionate man and devoted his life to the Love of God, Love of Family and Love of Music.



Isidro is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years Amelia Mendoza; his sons and daughters Elsa Mendoza, Noe (Tonya) Mendoza, Joe "Beto" (Susana) Mendoza, Rodolfo (Emilia) Mendoza, Amelia "Melly" (Sergio Martin) Mendoza, Isela Mendoza and Angel Aaron (Clara Jimenez) Mendoza; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a sister Pilar Mendoza; a brother Nemecio (Guadalupe) Mendoza Barron; numerous other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm, today, Thursday, May 30, 2019 with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Queen of Peace CAtholic Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 30, 2019