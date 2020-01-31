Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ismael Davila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ismael G. Davila Jr.


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ismael G. Davila Jr. Obituary
Harlingen - Ismael G. Davila Jr., 63, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born in

San Benito, Tx. on March 7, 1956. He was preceded in death by his father Ismael, an infant brother, sister Ida G. Garcia, brother-in-law Benito Trevino, and grandparents.

He is lovingly remembered by his mother Consuelo G. Garza, two sisters Olga Trevino and Rose De Leon (Javier), brother-in-law Eddie Garcia, and cousins Simon Delgado (Irma), Tony Delgado (Mary), Abraham Delgado (Marilupe), David Gonzales, Esther Gonzales, and Robert Gonzales. Also by his many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ismael, lovingly known as Mike, lived in Harlingen, Texas. He graduated from Harlingen High and Texas State Technical College with a degree as a dental lab technician. Upon graduation from TSTC, he moved to Austin, where he worked with Texas Instruments and a prominent dental lab clinic. After spending many wonderful years in Austin, he returned to his hometown.

Mike enjoyed listening to his vast collection of music through vinyl records. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed participating in car shows. He also enjoyed sitting and tending to his garden while conversing with others on a wide range of topics. In honoring his wishes, there will be no public service. The family will hold a private memorial at a later time.

We love you Mike. "Your stairway lies on the whispering wind." - Led Zepplin

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ismael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -