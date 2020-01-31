|
Harlingen - Ismael G. Davila Jr., 63, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born in
San Benito, Tx. on March 7, 1956. He was preceded in death by his father Ismael, an infant brother, sister Ida G. Garcia, brother-in-law Benito Trevino, and grandparents.
He is lovingly remembered by his mother Consuelo G. Garza, two sisters Olga Trevino and Rose De Leon (Javier), brother-in-law Eddie Garcia, and cousins Simon Delgado (Irma), Tony Delgado (Mary), Abraham Delgado (Marilupe), David Gonzales, Esther Gonzales, and Robert Gonzales. Also by his many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ismael, lovingly known as Mike, lived in Harlingen, Texas. He graduated from Harlingen High and Texas State Technical College with a degree as a dental lab technician. Upon graduation from TSTC, he moved to Austin, where he worked with Texas Instruments and a prominent dental lab clinic. After spending many wonderful years in Austin, he returned to his hometown.
Mike enjoyed listening to his vast collection of music through vinyl records. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed participating in car shows. He also enjoyed sitting and tending to his garden while conversing with others on a wide range of topics. In honoring his wishes, there will be no public service. The family will hold a private memorial at a later time.
We love you Mike. "Your stairway lies on the whispering wind." - Led Zepplin
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 31, 2020