Weslaco, TX - Ismael Presas, 74, passed away Friday Mar. 6, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.
He is survived by three sons Hector A. Presas of Weslaco, Edward H. Presas, Uvaldo D. Presas both of Harlingen; two daughters Elizabeth Padilla of McAllen, Olga L. Presas of Weslaco. Also surviving are three sisters Hortencia Constante of Weslaco, Eufemia Olivarez of McAllen, Esmeralda Zuniga of Weslaco; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Cremation will follow.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 8, 2020