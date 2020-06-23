Israel J. Torres.
1941 - 2020
Harlingen TX. - Israel J. Torres, age 79, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020. Israel was born March 3, 1941 to Sofia Jimenez Torres and Pedro Torres.

Israel is survived by his wife, Rev. Ruth Cruz Torres; daughter Adela Feekes (Dale); son Jaime Torres (Sofia); and daughter Patricia Galvan (Armando Jr.); sister Ruth Santana and brother Antonio Torres; grandson Nathanael Morales (Kristen),grandson Thomas Morales (Cailin),grandson Caden Feekes, grandson Mathew Torres, granddaughter Tabitha Torres, granddaughter Samantha Gonzalez (Jesus), granddaughter Bethanie Galvan, grandson Armando Galvan III, great grandson Ezra Morales and great granddaughter Malarie Morales.

Israel was preceded in death by his parents Pedro Torres and Sofia Jimenez Torres; brother Pedro Torres Jr.; son Josue Torres; and brother Guillermo Torres.

A visitation for Israel will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A prayer service to follow at 6:30 PM. A chapel service will occur Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Torres family.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
