Jacinto Ortiz


1936 - 2019
Jacinto Ortiz Obituary
Harlingen - Jacinto Ortiz, 83, passed away September 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margarita Ortiz; children, Rosie Mendez, Alicia Mendez (Juan), Jacinto Ortiz, Jr. (+Hilda), and Irma Garcia; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will take place Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with the holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Funeral will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 departing the funeral home at 1:30 P.M. for a 2:00 P.M. Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 24, 2019
