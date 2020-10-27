Harlingen - Jack was born to Howard and Merraine Jackson on March 6, 1944 in Bonne Terre Missouri. At the age of 76 he went home to his Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020 at his home in Harlingen Texas.He was a loving father, grandfather, friend, son and uncle. He lived his life to the fullest. He worked as a boilermaker up until his retirement. He then started his missionary work in Mexico even to have a school named in his honor.He survived by four children Kelly (David) Smith of Jonesboro Arkansas, Mariana Jackson of Brownsville Texas, Robin Myers of Pocahontas Arkansas, Todd Jackson of Searcy Arkansas. Two brothers Jim (Evie) Jackson of Crystal City Missouri, Randy (Vicki) Jackson of Festus Missouri. Two sisters Brenda (Danny) Shelton of De Soto Missouri and Joan (Marion) Crawford Festus Missouri and Many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by both parents Howard and Merraine Jackson, one daughter Stacy McDonald, two brothers Art Henson and Bob Henson and two sisters Sue Moore and Roseann Hamby.