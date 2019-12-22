Home

1929 - 2019
Harlingen - Jack Williams, age 90, passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019. Jack was born on July 23, 1929.

Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn. Jack is survived by his children Linda Wallace, Dan (Brenda) Williams, Richard Williams, Steven Williams, Ellen (Reid) Williams, Susan Rice, Shelley Williams, Diane Hancock, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff of Valley View Memory/ Assisted Care.

In keeping with his wishes, there will not be a service or memorial. He would like all his family and friends to raise a glass to him.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 22, 2019
