Jackie Lynn Garcia
1982 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Jackie Lynn "Pooh bear" Garcia, 38 of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born November 19, 1982 in Harlingen to Abraham and Mary Yanez. Jacklynn graduated from Keys Academy in Harlingen. She liked music and dancing; she had a special talent to sing and sang beautifully.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her loving husband of 18 years, Clemente Garcia Jr.; parents, Abraham and Mary Yanez; sister, Laura Huerta; paternal grandmother, Esperanza Yanez; and three nephews, Andrew, Aaron Huerta, and Marcelino Santiago (Santi) Mata.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with Celebration of Life service at 7:00 pm at Trinity Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm where family and friends can share special memories of Jackie Lynn.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 27, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Love you and will always cherish our memories...
Ruby Martinez
Classmate
November 25, 2020
Condolences from me and Mine. We will miss you.
Arnulfo Jr Ramirez
Family
