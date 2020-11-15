Raymondville/Las Cruces - Jacob Michael Sosa was born on March 13, 1977 to Jose and Adelaida Sosa, and remembered home on November 8, 2020.Jacob was a loving son, outgoing brother, wonderful father, and an awesome uncle. He enjoyed making videos and singing with his daughter Jacolby, and playing video games with his son Jakey and numerous nephews. Jacob also loved fishing with his late father, Jose, his kids, brothers, nieces, nephews, and friends. He never met a stranger; he was a friend to many. Many that we know and many we will probably meet along the way. He was the life of the party - loved to crack jokes.To our family, Jacob was known for his endurance and strength; through all of life's ordeal, he fought through and through. He never gave up, always fought for what he believed in. He was our very own Superman, who placed his worldly cape up and put on his wings.He is survived by his mother, Adelaida T. Sosa, son, Jacob Sosa Jr., daughter, Jacolby Sosa, brothers, Joey Sosa of Las Cruces, NM, Charles Sosa of Kingsville, TX, and Ruben (Judy) Sosa of Las Cruces, NM, sisters, Ruby (Armando) Reyna of Las Cruces, NM, Patricia Sosa (Conrad) Behring of Las Cruces, NM, and Deborah Sosa (David L. Sr.) Lopez of Raymondville, TX, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Sosa, Sr. and sister-in-law, Gloria Sosa.Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.Honored to serve as pallbearers will be James Cantu, Ruben Ramirez, Carlos Sosa, Joey Reyna, Jim Tankesly, and Joey Sosa Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Jacob Sosa Jr.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.