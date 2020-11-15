1/1
Jacob Michael Sosa
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymondville/Las Cruces - Jacob Michael Sosa was born on March 13, 1977 to Jose and Adelaida Sosa, and remembered home on November 8, 2020.

Jacob was a loving son, outgoing brother, wonderful father, and an awesome uncle. He enjoyed making videos and singing with his daughter Jacolby, and playing video games with his son Jakey and numerous nephews. Jacob also loved fishing with his late father, Jose, his kids, brothers, nieces, nephews, and friends. He never met a stranger; he was a friend to many. Many that we know and many we will probably meet along the way. He was the life of the party - loved to crack jokes.

To our family, Jacob was known for his endurance and strength; through all of life's ordeal, he fought through and through. He never gave up, always fought for what he believed in. He was our very own Superman, who placed his worldly cape up and put on his wings.

He is survived by his mother, Adelaida T. Sosa, son, Jacob Sosa Jr., daughter, Jacolby Sosa, brothers, Joey Sosa of Las Cruces, NM, Charles Sosa of Kingsville, TX, and Ruben (Judy) Sosa of Las Cruces, NM, sisters, Ruby (Armando) Reyna of Las Cruces, NM, Patricia Sosa (Conrad) Behring of Las Cruces, NM, and Deborah Sosa (David L. Sr.) Lopez of Raymondville, TX, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Sosa, Sr. and sister-in-law, Gloria Sosa.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be James Cantu, Ruben Ramirez, Carlos Sosa, Joey Reyna, Jim Tankesly, and Joey Sosa Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Jacob Sosa Jr.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved