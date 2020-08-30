1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" Lockington-Sletten
1939 - 2020
San Benito, TX - Jacqueline (Jackie) Lockington-Sletten, Born July 27, 1939 in Vernon County, WI to Marion and Kathyrn (Cina) Lockington. Graduated from DeSoto High School in 1958. Graduated from St. Frances School of Nursing in 1961. Married Donald Sletten October 13, 1962 and moved to Janesville, WI. Resided in Janesville until 1995 and then moved to San Benito, TX. Enjoyed many years living at Fun N Sun R.V. Resort.

Donald and Jacqueline were parent of 3 children, Robert (Bob) of Yakima, WA, Thomas (Tom), Marlene of Viroqua, WI and Karen, Chris Haynes of Janesville, WI. They have 6 grandchildren and one special grandaughter, Rose Olsen.

A Graveside inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Charles Cemetery in Genoa, Wisconson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. You may leave words of comfort or sign the online guestbook at www.trinityfunerals.com



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you all.
Laura Praedel
Friend
August 26, 2020
May your memories give you peace and comfort.
Phyllis Skarda
Friend
August 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a kind person
Jeanine cawkins
