Harlingen - Jacqueline Zuniga, age 19, entered into eternal sleep Sunday July 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 2, 1999 in Florida to Rudy Zuniga and Mireya Cepeda. She was raised and lived in Harlingen all her life. She graduated from Harlingen High School-South Class of 2018 and was currently employed with ACT call center. She will forever be remembered for her love and king nature. She was a loving Sister, Granddaughter, Niece, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to many.



Jacqueline is preceded in death by her father, Rudy Zuniga Sr.



She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her three brothers, Rudy Zuniga Jr., Christian Zuniga and Adrian Zuniga, her paternal grandparents, Pascual and Maria Zuniga, her Aunt and Uncle who raised her as their own, Rey Zuniga and Veronica Zuniga; Jose (Rosa) Zuniga, Belinda (Robert) Zamora and Letty Zuniga, two nephews, Phoenix and Aaliyah, Cousins, Crystal Zuniga, Stephanie Barrientos, Sehlinda Galvan, Elizabeth Galvan, Makenzie Zamora, Ahliza Zamora, Alyssa Zamora, Aaliyah Zamora, Ryan Gonzalez, Kevin Zuniga, Charlie Zuniga, Jesse Zuniga, Andy Zuniga, Eric Jr. Zuniga, K'lynn Zuniga, Kehndra Zuniga and Ralph Garza.



Visitation will be held today Thursday July 18, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm in the evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday July 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church with Deacon Genaro Ibarra as celebrant. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Rey Zuniga, Jose Zuniga, Rudy Zuniga, Robert Zamora Charles Zuniga and Jose Zuniga Jr. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 18, 2019