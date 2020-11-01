1/1
Jacquelyn Ann "Jackie" Wetegrove
1953 - 2020
Raymondville - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Ann Wetegrove of Raymondville, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 67.

Jackie was born in Seguin, TX on October 22, 1953 to Charles Walter Wofford and Buena "B" Gilford Wofford. She attended Raymondville High School and was married in Raymondville on October 20, 1973 to Joseph Wetegrove.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Michael Wetegrove of Raymondville, TX; her children Jennifer Marie Wiehrdt and husband Jason of Waco, TX, Jessica Ann Ulary and husband Phillip of Harlingen, TX, Janelle Eleanor Fitch and husband Brian of Houston, TX; grandchildren Juliana, Jazlyn and Jolie Wiehrdt, Hayden and Harper Ulary, and Nolan Bradley Fitch; siblings Donna and John Haynes, Cyndie Wofford, Russell Wofford and Chuck Wofford; brothers-in-law Charles E. Wetegrove, Raymond and Lisa Wetegrove, Greg Wetegrove, and John P. Wetegrove; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Charles Walter Wofford (May 22, 2004) and Buena "B" Wofford (March 15, 2012).

Jackie, known to most as Mama Jack was kind, honest and patient. Her loving nature was reflected by her dedication to her family. She was an amazing wife to her husband of 47 years. Jackie was beloved by her 3 daughters, she was a fantastic and devoted mother. She enjoyed long walks, beach trips, cruises, spoiling her daughters and grandchildren, listening to music, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends.

Jackie loved deeply, held friends close, was a mother to all and the most beautiful soul.

The Wetegrove family wants to thank Jackie's loving and dedicated caregivers Eunice Garza and Patty Cardenas as well as Calidad Home Health and Ida Noriega for their care of Jackie over the last 2 years.

If you wish to honor Jackie the family asks that a donation be made to The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org) in her name.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Harlingen, TX. Private burial will be held at Raymondville Memorial Park.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
