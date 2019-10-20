|
Harlingen - Jaikishin "Jacky" Partabrai Mahbubani, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.
Jacky was a devoted husband, father and successful businessman. He was born in India and lived in South Texas for over 35 years.
Jacky is survived by his loving wife, Shakuntala "Geeta" Mahbubani of Harlingen; a son, Vivek Jaikishin (Rosie) Mahbubani of Harlingen; a daughter, Laju Mahbubani (Jose Jr.) Aleman of Weslaco; two grandchildren, Samina S. Aleman, Anayah A. Aleman, both of Weslaco; a sister, Manu J. Vaswani; a brother, Sunder P. Mahbubani; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 20, 2019