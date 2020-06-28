Jaime Hernandez
2020 - 2020
Elgin, TX - Jaime Hernandez, 58, of Elgin, Texas and formerly of Mercedes, Texas, passed away in his home Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born November 12, 1961 in Mercedes. Jaime was a big time Dallas Cowboy fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jose T. and Lidia Hernandez.

He is survived by his son JR (Stacy) Hernandez, brother Raul Hernandez, sisters Marisvel Haros, Patricia (Michael) Billups and Stella (Carlos) Gonzalez. He is also survived by his grandsons Carlos and Angelo Hernandez and his nephew Carlos de la Rosa whom he thought of as his best friend.

The family would like to thank the staff at Texas Home Health for the hospice care they provided and their friends for all their prayers, kindness and thoughts during this difficult time.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heart of Texas Cremation & Burial Service
12010 Hwy 290 W
Austin, TX 78737
512-243-7277
