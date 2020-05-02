La Feria, TX - Jaime M. Casas, age 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mr. Casas was born March 15, 1951, in Edinburg, Texas, to Petra M. Casas.



Jaime M. Casas dedicated 40 years of his life and career as a medical social worker and advocate for people of the Rio Grande Valley and Texas, earning him the recognition of Social Worker of the Year for the State of Texas. His early life as a migrant farm worker shaped his commitment to education, social advocacy and of service to his community. Because of his migrant work he earned a scholarship and a degree from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Upon his retirement from his professional career helping others, he spent his retirement years developing successful businesses with his son Eduardo. Together they developed and grew a restaurant in his namesake JC Wing Company in La Feria. Through this venture, many people became familiar with the fun-loving, often humorous side of Jaime. He will be missed by the business, but his legacy will live on there.



Jaime's strong faith led him to serve the Diocese of Brownsville as a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister in the Catholic faith. His lifetime love of sports as an athlete, Coach and fan often found him on the softball field, many sidelines and in the stands under the Friday Night lights. His legacy of Love, Friendship and Faith serves as a testament of a man who loved his Family, his Community and his God.



Mr. Casas is survived by his wife, Gloria S. Casas; his children and their spouses, Jaime Jr. and Lisa Casas, Angela M. Casas, Rolando M. and Veronica Casas and Eduardo R. Casas; 5 grandchildren, Mateo A. Casas, Marco S. Casas, Madyson H. Casas, Carter J. Casas and Cannen M. Casas; and twin brother Javier Casas.



Jaime was preceded in death by his grandmother Angela Rendon, mother, and brother Miguel Casas.



Visitation will be held today from 4:30-7PM with rosary at 6pm, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Home, 1002 E Harrison Ave, Harlingen, Texas 78550. Graveside Service will be at 10am on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX 78559.







