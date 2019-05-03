Harlingen, TX - Jake Oliver Avila, age 12, went to the beach with Jesus on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019.



Jake had a heart of gold that was as big as Texas. Whether it was a small bird that fell from a tree, a cousin that needed help with homework or helping his Lola deliver puppies, he followed where his heart took him. He loved to play the card game, Uno, each night with his parents before going to bed and Fortnite on his Nintendo Switch. He was a member of the Chess Club, National Junior Honor Society, participated in band, tennis, and practiced mixed martial arts. Jake loved going to the beach with his parents, walking along the shore collecting shells and catching crabs. His smile and laughter were a staple of who he was. Jake loved all of God's creatures and will continue to help others through his death by giving the gift of life.



Jake is survived by his parents, Karl Avila and Jennifer Taylor; brother, Bryan Avila; sister, Cassie Avila; grandparents, Arturo and Elisa Avila, Vissy Montemayor and Joe Morales; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, friends and his pet lizard, Lazar.



Memorial services will take place at the Trinity Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX on Saturday May 4th, 2019. Visitation is from 10 am to 6 pm with a Memorial Service from 6 pm to 7 pm. All are invited. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 3, 2019