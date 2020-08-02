Harlingen - Jakeb McQueen Denison was 21 and living in Harlingen, Texas when he passed away on July 25, 2020.
Jakeb was born January 19, 1999 to Mark McQueen Denison and Shanda Marie Denison in Vancouver, Washington.
Jakeb is survived by his father Mark Denison, mother Shanda Marie Denison, his aunt Carrie Denison, grandparents James and Anne Denison, his siblings Devin Michael Espe, Wyatt Lee Henn and James Lee Lovell Jr., and his cousins, Kaylee DuBois and James DuBois.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Harlingen Humane Society.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.