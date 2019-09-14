|
Delaware City, Delaware - Living life to the fullest is everyone's dream but few accomplish it. Our beloved Father, James Bobby Kelley, crossed over peacefully in his sleep on September 10th, 2019, 19 days short of his 94th birthday. He had a happy life full of fun, hard work, and love.
Dad was born in Reeds Springs, MO and grew up in Westville, OK on a farm. He joined the Navy at 17 during World War II and then worked for 35 years at Armco Steel retiring at age 59, moving to Harlingen, TX.
Dad was a dedicated life member of VFW Post 1000, in Independence, MO and served in many positions including Post Commander. He was a member of the First Baptist Church after moving to Texas and a lifelong Mason.
He married his first wife, Erma, who brought to the marriage a son, Dennis Romines. Jim and Erma had 3 children together, Jan, Mike, and Terri. Growing up with Dad was a blast. We spent our weekends, holidays and summers full of adventure. Dad loved traveling camping, fishing, boating and water skiing with his family.
He found love again late in life and married Genevieve Cornett. Together they built a life in South Texas along the Padre Island filled with special friends and living life in the present. Dad's favorite thing to do was surf fishing and cooking up fried fish for anyone that would join him.
He is survived by Dennis Romines (Sandra), Jan Kelley (David Buescher), James Michael Kelley (Jane), and Terri Kelley Randol (Jeffrey), 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and a brother, Fred Kelley (Pat) along with an extended family and friends.
Services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to VFW Post 1000, 1002 E. US Highway 24, Independence, MO 64050. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 14, 2019