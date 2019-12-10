|
|
Harlingen - James Brady Parker known to everyone as Brady, went to his forever resting home with the Lord on December 7, 2019 at the age of 67. Brady was born on June 6, 1952 in Camp Stoneman, California to his mother La'Reva Kahle and father James (Jim) William Parker.
First and foremost, Brady was a loving husband of 40 years to his beloved wife Ida Parker. He was a proud loving father and grandfather that enjoyed spending any time he could with his sons and grandchildren. Brady had eight loves in his life his Lord and Savior, his wife, his sons, his grandchildren, trains, his country, the "Cowboys", and hunting.
Brady was preceded in his death by his mother La'Reva Kahle, father Jim Parker, and his sister Lisa Schmidt.
He is survived by his wife Ida (Harlingen), Step Mother Ana Parker, Brother Bobby Parker and Myliss (Sebastian), Sister Wendi Parker, Son Justin Parker and Stephanie, three grandchildren, Brenden, Hudson and Henley (Cuero), Unofficially adopted son Robert McCrea (San Juan), nephews and nieces Jacob Parker and Amberlyn Potter(Harlingen), Philip Parker and Beannka (Denton), Timothy Parker (Denton), Erika Schmidtfall and Alex (Glasgow, Scotland), Cousin Harold Parker and Brenda (Lyford), Johnny Parker and Pam (Papalote).
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Trinity Funeral Chapel in Harlingen from 11-4 with a service from 2:30-3:00.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude or the Texas Police Association.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 10, 2019