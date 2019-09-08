|
Harlingen - James C. Kennedy passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home in Harlingen, TX. He was 80 years old.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty with whom they had 2 girls Denise Dunlevy of Harlingen, TX and Crystal (and husband Dennis) Wilkins of Arlington, TX.
The way he died is just like he lived: he wrote his own rules; he fought for everything he had, and paved his own way. And if you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could.
He didn't slow down after retiring from GM after 28 years. If nothing else he was always set on go. He was an avid golfer with his many friends at Tony Butler and loved fishing.
But of all the people he touched, both willing and unwilling, his most proud achievement in his life was his family. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and laughing. He was smart, funny and had a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love.
Finally, the family asks that donations be made in living memory of James go to American Diabetes Association. At this time no services will be held. A memorial service will be announced in Rector, Arkansas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 8, 2019