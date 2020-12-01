Spring, TX - James David Hammett born March 23rd, 1920, 100 years of age, in Hoganville, Georgia, passed away on November 26, 2020 in Spring, Texas.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020, 1:30pm at Restlawn Cemetery in La Feria, Texas with Rev. Chris Hall, officiating. Military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 205.James David Hammett was born in Hoganville, Georgia to James David Hammett Senior and Ruth Copeland Hurst Hammett on March 23rd, 1920. He attended school in Santa Rosa, Texas and graduated High School Class of 1937. He married Elizabeth Dewar Smith on October 5, 1947. He worked on his father's farm in Santa Rosa up until joining the U. S. Army Air Corp 1941. He trained as a pilot and served as a glider pilot on D-Day. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Viet Nam. He was involved in and was a member of the National World War II Glider Pilots Association.James David Hammett is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Leila) Hammett and second wife Joanne Howe, brother Walker M. Hammett (Alafair Burton) and sisters Hassie Hammett Daniel (J.W. Daniel), Nell Hammett Cundiff (Les Cundiff), Helen Hammett Taylor (Selwyn Taylor), and Eugenia Hammett.James David Hammett is survived by children Janine Ruth Hammett, Paul Howard Hammett (Linda Sanfilippo Hammett) Edgar Harvey Hammett (Audrey Lewis) and grandson David Ray Hammett.The Hammett family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Vicki Webb of Nan's House (Hospice) and Jessica Browning of Willowbrook Hospice Nursing.You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.