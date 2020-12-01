1/
James David Hammett Jr.
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spring, TX - James David Hammett born March 23rd, 1920, 100 years of age, in Hoganville, Georgia, passed away on November 26, 2020 in Spring, Texas.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020, 1:30pm at Restlawn Cemetery in La Feria, Texas with Rev. Chris Hall, officiating. Military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 205.

James David Hammett was born in Hoganville, Georgia to James David Hammett Senior and Ruth Copeland Hurst Hammett on March 23rd, 1920. He attended school in Santa Rosa, Texas and graduated High School Class of 1937. He married Elizabeth Dewar Smith on October 5, 1947. He worked on his father's farm in Santa Rosa up until joining the U. S. Army Air Corp 1941. He trained as a pilot and served as a glider pilot on D-Day. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Viet Nam. He was involved in and was a member of the National World War II Glider Pilots Association.

James David Hammett is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Leila) Hammett and second wife Joanne Howe, brother Walker M. Hammett (Alafair Burton) and sisters Hassie Hammett Daniel (J.W. Daniel), Nell Hammett Cundiff (Les Cundiff), Helen Hammett Taylor (Selwyn Taylor), and Eugenia Hammett.

James David Hammett is survived by children Janine Ruth Hammett, Paul Howard Hammett (Linda Sanfilippo Hammett) Edgar Harvey Hammett (Audrey Lewis) and grandson David Ray Hammett.

The Hammett family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Vicki Webb of Nan's House (Hospice) and Jessica Browning of Willowbrook Hospice Nursing.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved