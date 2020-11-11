1/1
James E. Corothers
1954 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - James Eddie Corothers, 67 of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Harlingen. He was born August 3, 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas. James was a 1973 graduate of Harlingen High School where he played football and ran track for the Cardinals. He proudly served and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.

James leaves to cherish his beautiful memory his loving wife of 41 years, Sandra Z. Jones; stepsons, Timothy Jones and Kimothy Jones; and his siblings, Hal Corouthers, Gloria Cook, Janice Jolie, Michael Corouthers, Calvin Corouthers, Ruth Corouthers, Kerry Corouthers, Roger & Ronnie Corouthers, Ricky Corouthers, Hal Corouthers, Dr. Barbara Dowell, and Carol Ann Corouthers; along with numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday November 16, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Ceremony to begin at 7:00 pm with Minister William Davis officiating. Immediately following the prayer service, full military honors will be presented under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410. Interment will be held on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission,

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550.

www.trinityfunerals.com.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
NOV
16
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
NOV
17
Interment
10:00 AM
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
