James G. Cherry
1940 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - James G. Cherry passed away in the early hours of Monday, June 1, at his home in Harlingen.

Born in Craig, Neb. on March 22, 1940 to James M. and Doris Cherry, James was a lot of things - a truck driver, an auto and motorcycle mechanic, a landscaper. No role, however, meant more to him than his role as father, grandfather and great -grandfather.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Alice Cherry, and three daughters, Tina Dye, Tonia Hale and Tamra Young. He was preceded in death by his son, David G. Cherry.

While most people knew him as Jim, his official title was Papaw or Pappy, depending on which part of the family you ask.

He deeply loved his grandchildren, Adam Wratten, Tyler McCombs, Samuel Wratten, Kara Florez, Thomas Wratten, Tasha New, Amanda Wratten and Valerie Eaves, and his life was further enriched with the addition of great-grandchildren, Ory, Mario and Lily.

He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

