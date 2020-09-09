Harlingen - 1935 - 2020
James "Jim" Henry Green, age 85, a resident of Harlingen, TX, peacefully went to be with the Lord Friday, September 4, 2020, while at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 6, 1935, in Lima, Ohio to Henry and Louise Green.
Jim was raised on a farm in Bluffton, Ohio. After graduating from Bluffton High School in 1953, he attended Ohio State University in Columbus from 1953 to 1955.
Prior to completing a degree, Jim entered the United States Air Force aviation cadet program in Harlingen Texas in 1956. By May of the following year, he graduated from the program and received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant.
While at the Harlingen Air Force base as an aviation cadet, Jim met Sandra Biddison, the love of his life. They were married on August 25, 1957 in Rio Hondo Texas.
During his Air Force career, Jim served in several capacities including; a Minuteman missile launch control officer, a navigator on KC-97 and KC-135 refueling tankers, a Civil Engineering officer, and toughest assignment of all, proud father to three children. He also attended the University of Wyoming from 1968 to 1970 and graduated with honors, receiving a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. Between 1970 and 71 Jim served a tour of duty in Vietnam as a navigator on an AC-119K gunship.
Jim was a highly decorated officer and received many medals and ribbons including; the Distinguished Flying Cross w/Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal w/8 oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Readiness Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (3Stars), Outstanding Unit award -Valor Device w/oak leaf Cluster, Korea Service; European Defense.
After 20 years, he was honorably discharged from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel in March 1976 and moved his family to Harlingen, Texas. He then started his second career as a Structural Engineer and opened Green & Associates Consulting Engineers, an engineering firm that designed and consulted on numerous construction projects throughout the Rio Grande Valley such as the Harlingen International Airport Terminal building, several area schools including Gutierrez Middle School, La Feria High School, Lopez High School (Brownville), and numerous condominiums on South Padre Island.
Jim continued to be active during his retirement, spending time with his wife Sandy, kids and grandkids and his lapdogs Polly and Izzie. He fought the good fight and over the last couple of years he was blessed by many providers including Angelcare, Sima/Elara hospice care, and home providers Lee, Margarita, Marie G, Maria C, Melissa and his grandson Michael.
Jim's passion in life was the Lord, family, patriotism and cruising the seas. He served the Lord for many years and touched many lives. He and his wife Sandy faithfully led a small group in their home for twenty-six years. He was also on the board of WIN ministries, and an Elder at his local congregation. He lived his life verse Romans 8:28 "For we know that All things work together for good, to those who love God and are called according to His purpose".
Jim is survived by his loving wife Sandra Biddison Green. His three children, Kelly Martinez, Flint, MI; Tim (Erin) Green, Golden, CO. Sharon (Steve) Machner, Harlingen, TX. eight grandchildren AJ ( Myrna ) Alexander, San Benito, TX; Joel (Amanda) Yaw, Nick (Caitlyn) Yaw, Paul (Brittney) Green, Raimee (Brian) Salisbury, McKenzie Zimmerman, Colorado; Matthew (Jordan) Waco TX, Michael Machner, Harlingen Texas. 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Louise Green and his brother Robert (Colleen) Green, Cairo, OH.
A Visitation will be Thursday September 10, 2020 5:00-7:00pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 N Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, TX 78550.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 12, at 10:00am at Christian Fellowship Church,
901 North Loop 499 Harlingen, TX 78550 you can watch on live; http://cfcharlingen.com/live-stream
Graveside service will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Mission, TX September 14, 2020 at 10:00 am
For those desiring to do so, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Fellowship Church PO Box 530158 Harlingen, TX 78553 and/or WIN Ministries, PO Box 530044, Harlingen, TX 78553.
