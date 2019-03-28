Resources More Obituaries for James Kirman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James (Jim) Kirman

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Raymondville/Harlingen - God called another Fire Fighter home, James (Jim) Kirman, 80 moved to heaven on Monday, March 25, 2019.



He was born on January 10, 1939 in Canton Ohio, to James and Irene (Sarianides) Kirman.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Tim Morris.



Jim is survived by his wife of 54 yrs., Brenda Moon Kirman, two daughters, Wendy (Jose) Cobos, Jamie (Tim†) Morris; grandson, Luke Morris, sister, Victoria Nohl, sister-in-law Lucy Prater, nieces; Suzanne Kell, Jill Gable and their families.



Jim was truly a hometown hero. After his military service in the U.S. Army, he married Brenda Moon in Raymondville and that is where they would raise their family. Jim was involved in many civic organizations. Most notable of his achievements, founding member of the Emergency service district and bringing the Ambulance service to Raymondville and Willacy County. Jim was also in the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department for 40 plus years and at the time of his retirement, he had the longest tenure and was the oldest member of the department. He held different roles, Fire Chief and Secretary Treasure for most of the years he was in the department. One of his most proud tasks while serving as a Fireman was to be Ole' Saint Nick atop the firetruck for all the Christmas parades for a great number of years. He enjoyed the spirit of Santa Claus and the happiness and joy Santa brought to all the children (and adults) of Raymondville and Willacy County.



He was a member of the Confederate Air Force where, again, he gave of himself in the security detachment. Jim, along with his family, was a founding member of the Willacy County Crime Stoppers.



He served on numerous boards and was a Bearkat Booster before his girls were even in High School. He truly loved being of service. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Cano Homes and all of the attendants; Jasmine that adopted Jim as her surrogate dad; Lisa and staff at Kindred Hospice.



A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday March 29, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 192 S. 3rd St. Raymondville, Texas. Interment will follow in Raymondville Memorial Cemetery, Raymondville Texas, including military honors by American Legion Post 390 and fireman's honors for his service with the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department of Raymondville.



Funeral services have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 28, 2019