James L. Wiles
1933 - 2020
Harlingen - The well-lived life of James L. Wiles ended Sunday, May 31, 2020 with his death at age 86 from Alzheimer's disease at Valley View Assisted Living in Harlingen, TX. He was born in Aberdeen, SD August 2, 1933 to Grace and Raymond Wiles.

Jim joined the Navy after graduating from Watertown High School in South Dakota. Following his military service, he was employed by the NCR Corp as a cash register and computer technician for over 34 years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lucille and their four children, Lyne (Neal) Rabern of Hartford, SD, Russ (Cindy) of Sioux Falls, SD, Tom (Reina) of Charlotte, NC, and Tony (Nancy) of Des Moines, IA; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his brother Jerry (Darlene) Wiles of Sarasota, FL and brother Jack (Joyce) Wiles of Sioux Falls, SD and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim enjoyed vast interests throughout his life including flying, marathoning, auto crossing and high performance driving instructor with the BMW Car Club. He was an avid square dancer, bicyclist, camper, and RV traveler throughout North America.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given for research to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.

Memorial services at a later date.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
