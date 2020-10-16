Longview - James Lee Mills, "Gramps", was born on June 1, 1939 in Charleston, Texas to Charlie R. Mills and Freda M. Mills and passed away at home on October 13, 2020.
He was raised in Harlingen, Texas and was a 1957 graduate of Harlingen High School. While in high school he went to work for United Printing, where he was employed for 17 years. He began his 30-year career with Amoco Production Company in 1969. In 1976, he was transferred to the Piney Woods of East Texas and lived in the Longview/White Oak area until the time of his death.
Gramps, as he was affectionately called by most, lived a great life and loved the outdoors. If you met Gramps, you loved Gramps. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a proud member of the White Oak Bass Club where he served as treasurer. He had the opportunity of a lifetime when he went to Brazil and fished on the Amazon River. He enjoyed many hobbies, including bowling and golfing. He took great pride in maintaining a beautiful yard.
Of all the things Gramps enjoyed in life, his greatest love was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He tolerated his wife, Janice, for 62 years .
He is survived by his wife, Janice; his three children - Pamela (Johnny) Carey; Jimmy (Melonie) Mills, Amy (Kim) Mills; four grandchildren - Adam (Marissa) Carey, Laura (Ross) Smith, Andy (Sarah) Carey, and Madison (Brandon) Copeland; seven great grandchildren - Sadie, Isla, John Dalton, JT, Josslyn, James and June. He is also survived by his brother Charles (Virginia) Mills and sister Carol (Gary) Taylor, sister-in-law Sandra Williams, many nieces and nephews, and his loyal companion Jackson.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the (Old) White Oak Cemetery. The Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com